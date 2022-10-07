Infertility can be prevented by following these simple tips

Low sperm count is one of the major causes of infertility. Fertility refers to people’s ability to reproduce without medical assistance. As per some studies, about one in every six couples face this problem and one in every three cases is due to fertility problems in men.

As per experts, infertility can be prevented by following some simple tips. Following these steps will increase the sperm count.

Also Read: Things that happen when you engage in sex during periods

Regular Exercise: Exercise improves reproductive health. Studies show that even moderate exercise for 30 minutes a day can increase sperm count and increase fertility.

Avoid smoking and alcohol: Smoking and alcohol reduce the quality of sperm and increase the risk of infertility. Regular consumption of alcohol can lower testosterone levels, cause erectile dysfunction and reduce sperm production. Studies have shown that tobacco can reduce sperm density and reduce sperm motility. According to a study published in the European Journal of Urology, smoking is associated with decreased sperm count and sperm mobility.

Overweight: Studies show that overweight men are 11%more likely to have low sperm count. Losing weight and maintaining a healthy body mass index (BMI) can help increase fertility and increase sperm motility.

Taking Vitamins: If you are experiencing fertility problems, consult your doctor and add vitamin C and D supplements to your diet. Vitamin C not only enhances immunity but also improves sperm quality, number and sperm mobility. In addition, taking vitamin D can increase testosterone levels and increase the rate of pregnancy by 20%. Zinc supplements have been shown to be beneficial in increasing sperm count.

Avoid Stress: Stress is associated with erectile dysfunction, low libido and low sperm count. Look for ways to control stress levels when trying to conceive. Practice meditation and practice yoga and meditation.