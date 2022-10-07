Minor girl rape case; Chhattisgarh Congress Youth Wing President, 4 others arrested

Four months ago, six persons, including the president of the Congress youth wing for the Manendragarh district of Chhattisgarh, allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in a hotel in Bilaspur.

Shahnawaz has been named as the leader of the youth wing. While police have started searching for two persons who have escaped, he has been arrested along with three others.

Despite the fact that the incident took place four months ago, the minor girl just summoned the courage to join her mother to the Chirmiri police station in the Manendragarh district to file a case against the accused. She claimed in her complaint that the six men had taken her to a hotel in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, where they had raped her.

According to articles 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366A (procuration a minor girl), and other relevant parts of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses (Pocso) Act, Chirmiri police have filed a case against the accused.