New gun laws in New York are temporarily blocked by a US judge.

American gun rights organisations scored a huge victory when a federal judge partially overturned New York’s new gun laws. An advocacy group called Gun Owners of America will now be able to legally challenge the law that governs the carrying of hidden firearms.

The regulation, which took effect on September 1, declares that carrying a gun in a number of public and private locations within the city is illegal, even for those who have licences. Additionally, it called for stricter background checks before any weapons are sold.

However, with the Supreme Court ruling in June that ‘Americans have a constitutional right to carry weapons in public’, several groups are looking to challenge the new laws implemented in New York.

Glenn Suddaby, the head judge of the U.S. District Court in Syracuse, granted a motion made by Gun Owners of America members to block specific provisions of the law.

The parts of the new gun law which will be blocked in three days’ time are – Submission of social media accounts for review and the submission of four character references for approval of a gun license. The State of New York was given till Sunday this week to challenge the court ruling.