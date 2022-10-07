DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Prophet Muhammad’s birthday: Free parking announced in this emirate in UAE

Oct 7, 2022, 05:49 pm IST

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced free parking in the emirate during the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). RTA informed that all public parking areas, except multi-level terminals, will be free of charge on Saturday, October 8.

Prophet’s birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar. This year it will be observed on October 8. It is a paid holiday for both public and private sector employees in the country.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower 

Earlier, authorities in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah announced free toll and parking on the day.

Tags
shortlink
Oct 7, 2022, 05:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button