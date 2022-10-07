Prophet’s Birthday: Abu Dhabi announces free parking and timings of public buses

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced the timings and operation of its Customer Happiness Centres, surface parkings, Darb toll gates, and public buses during Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday Holiday, October 8, 2022.

Customers’ Happiness Centres across the emirate will be closed on Saturday, October 8. Customers can apply for ITC’s services on website, and on the Darb and Darbi smart apps. Customers can also contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on its toll-free number 800850 and TransAD 600535353. These services are available 24/7.

Surface parking and parking spaces at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will be free of charge from Saturday until 7:59am on Monday, October 10. Darb toll gate system will be free of charge on Saturday and will resume on Monday, during the regular peak hours (from 07:00am to 09:00am and from 5:00 pm to 7:00pm). Public bus services will operate based on the usual unified schedule throughout the week.