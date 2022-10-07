Reopening date of Dubai Miracle Garden announced

Dubai: Popular tourist attraction in Dubai, the Miracle Garden has announced its reopening date. The 11th season of Dubai Miracle Garden will begin from October 10. Dubai Miracle Garden had closed in June for the summer season. Entry tickets will be available on its official website soon.

The park spreads across 72,000sqm and has more than 150 million flowers. A 400-metre track also allowed visitors to enjoy scenic walks. Miracle Garden has also been famous for its giant cartoon characters and life-size animals.