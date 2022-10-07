Sara Lee, a former WWE wrestler, dies at the age of 30!

Sara Lee, a former wrestler for the World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE, passed away on Friday. She was 30. Terri Lee, Sara’s mother, shared the information in social media. ‘ It is with sorrowful hearts that we wanted to convey that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. The plans are incomplete, and we are all in shock. We sincerely request that you allow our family to grieve’.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) reality competition series Tough Enough was won by Sara Lee in 2015. The news of Sara Lee’s passing startled the wrestling community, and condolence messages have poured in. In a series of photos she posted with Sara Lee, WWE wrestler Nikki ASH wrote, ‘You were so good in so many ways. You had a deep affection for your loved ones. You were extremely kind, hospitable, and selfless. I laughed at you. No matter how long it had been since we had last spoken, we would always take up where we had left off. Sara, I adore you’.

The family of Sara Lee has received the sincere support of wrestler Chelsea Green, who wrote: ‘No tweet or number of words can bring back this lovely human, but my heart goes out to Westin Blake and their family. We will miss Sara Lee a lot. I will always remember her as being happy, laughing, and carefree, just as in the picture on the left.

WWE paid respect to Sara Lee by saying, ‘Saddened to learn of Sara Lee’s loss. For many in the sports-entertainment industry, Lee served as an inspiration as a previous ‘Tough Enough’ champion. Her family, friends, and supporters are sent our sincere condolences by WWE’. The story added that Sara Lee is survived by her husband, wrestler Westin Blake, and three children.