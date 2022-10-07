The fifth assembly of the solar alliance will deliberate on energy access, energy security, and energy transition.

The International Solar Assembly’s fifth assembly, which will begin on October 17 in Delhi, will concentrate on important themes of energy access, security, and transition.

Delegates from 109 nations will discuss important measures taken up by the global alliance during the three-day conference.

The World Solar Technology Report, World Solar Market Report, and World Solar Investment Report are the three studies that will be made public by the assembly.

RK Singh, the Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy, will preside over the ISA Assembly, which is presently being presided over by India. According to the minister, the alliance is crucial to achieving the planet’s goal of an energy transition and providing a solution for global energy access.

In a statement, the ministry stated that the fifth assembly of the solar alliance will discuss the key initiatives of the ISA on the three crucial issues of energy access, security, and transition. World leaders will also discuss the ISA’s strategic plan in regard to programmatic support for member countries, capacity building support for all developing member countries, along with analytics & advocacy support.

A number of technical workshops on the alliance’s activities will be held during the assembly, along with talks on new problems in the solar and clean energy industries.