The Fourth Industrial Revolution Could Be Led By India: PM Modi

The government has worked on reforms to turn the nation into a manufacturing hub of the world, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who claimed on Friday that India has the ability to lead the fourth industrial revolution. He claimed that new technology and creative thinking are equally important components of the fourth industrial revolution.

‘India may have missed out on participating in prior industrial revolutions due to a variety of reasons. However, India has the potential to be a leader in Industry 4.0 because, for the first time in recent memory, a variety of factors, including demography, demand, and resolute governance, are converging’,he stated through message. A Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries in Kevadia read the Prime Minister’s message during the conference on Industry 4.0.

India’s importance as a link in global value chains, according to Modi, is greatly influenced by the business community and industry. To make India a global manufacturing hub fueled by technology, ‘we have focused on reforms and incentives,’ he continued. Mahendra Nath Pandey, the minister of heavy industries, said during the occasion that the government is taking a number of actions to enhance manufacturing through the fourth industrial revolution.

‘3D printing, machine learning, data analytics, and IoT are crucial to encouraging industrial growth,’ Pandey added. India is advancing toward being a powerhouse of global manufacturing. In the next years, he continued, India would be able to reduce its reliance on imports and transition to being an exporter thanks to the production-linked incentive programme for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery storage. Under a Rs 18,100 crore effort to increase domestic battery cell production, companies chosen under the scheme will receive incentives.

The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the “National Program on ACC Battery Storage” has been approved by the government in order to reach a manufacturing capacity of 50 Giga Watt Hours (GWh). The minister also signalled the departure of 175 electric buses towards Gujarat (75) and Karnataka (100). Additionally, he created Pune’s Center for Industry 4.0 (C4i4) Lab.

Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Phase II (FAME India Phase II) was approved in 2019 to promote electric mobility in the nation. It is intended to support 7,000 e-buses, 5 lakh e-3 wheelers, 10 lakh e-two wheelers, and 55,000 four wheelers through the programme. Businesses stand to gain from the newest wave of technical advancements thanks to Industry 4.0, the new digital industrial technology.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has been working diligently to promote awareness of and move Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing ahead. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who took part virtually, stated that the auto industry will greatly benefit from industrial revolution 4.0. He continued by saying that the development and marketing of EVs will aid in lowering carbon footprint as well.