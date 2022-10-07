UAE based airline announces discount on flight tickets

Abu Dhabi: UAE based air carrier, Wizz Air has announced new discounts on flight tickets. The low-budget air carrier has announced a discount on selected flights to and from Abu Dhabi. The discount offer will come into force from today.

Passengers will get 15% off on certain flights. The offer will run until December 14.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 179 trains today: Full list

The airline had earlier announced its first flight to Male, Maldives with ticket prices as low as Dh359.