Updated entry fees for Dubai Miracle Garden announced

Dubai: Miracle Garden in Dubai has updated the new entry fees. The popular tourist attraction in Dubai will reopen reopening for its 11th season on Monday, October 10.

Entry for adults and seniors is now Dh75, while for children aged 3 to 12, it’s Dh60. Kids below 3 years old can enter for free. Previously, Miracle Garden tickets cost Dh55 for adults and Dh40 for children

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar government announces new rules

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced that it will be restart its Bus Route 105 from October 10. This bus travels between Mall of the Emirates Bus Station and the Miracle Garden.