After the may incident, Uvalde school district suspends all cops.

According to a statement from the district, the school district in Uvalde, Texas, suspended all of its police officers on Friday pending the conclusion of an investigation into the mass shooting in May that left 19 kids and two instructors dead.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department’s operations have been suspended ‘for a time,’ according to the district. According to the police department’s website, there were five policemen and one security guard on the force.

The district is awaiting the findings of an investigation into the shooting at Robb Elementary School conducted by the Texas Police Chiefs Association and a third party, which are anticipated to be made public later this month.

The district said that ‘recent developments have unearthed significant concerns with department operations’ as the reason for its decision to suspend the police force.

The district added that Lieutenant Miguel Hernandez, one of the officers, had been placed on administrative leave as a ‘result of the recent occurrences.’ According to the district’s announcement, Ken Mueller, the director of student services, was also placed on administrative leave and will retire.