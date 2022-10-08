Anthony Rapp testifies against Kevin Spacey in a trial for sexual misconduct.

Actor Anthony Rapp fought back tears as he spoke in court on Friday.

Rapp sued Kevin Spacey in 2020 for abuse and intentional infliction of emotional suffering. Rapp claimed in a civil trial against Spacey that the Oscar-winning actor had made an inappropriate sexual attempt on him in 1986, when he was only 14 years old.

Rapp recalled the encounter and said that when Spacey jumped on top of him at a party, he felt like a ‘deer in the headlights.’ Rapp provided additional details when testifying in federal court in Manhattan ‘He climbed up on top of me and crushed his chest on mine while resting his entire weight on my chest. He was pressing his groin into my hip, the side of my hip.’

Rapp claimed that he experienced a feeling of being frozen during the occurrence. ‘I didn’t push him away. I managed to crawl out from under him,’ Rapp gave testimony. After quickly trying to make sense of what had happened in the bathroom, he eventually left the flat.

Rapp confessed, ‘I don’t know what I did to invite him to get on top of me and thrust his groin into me.

In the meantime, Spacey has refuted Rapp’s claims and insisted that the ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ actor made up the entire affair to boost his own profile.