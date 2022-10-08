As DRI confiscates 50 kg of cocaine from a container of fruits in Mumbai, Vijin faces second case.

After 50 kilogrammes of ‘high-quality’ cocaine worth Rs 502 crore was found in a container transporting fruits at the Nhava Sheva Port in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) filed a second complaint against Keralite Vijin Varghese.

This container was imported into India by the same importer who was detained by the DRI earlier this week in connection with the discovery of 9 kg of cocaine and 198 kg of methamphetamine in an orange shipment from South Africa at Vashi.

The official stated that, the interception of the cocaine on Thursday represents one of the largest attempts to smuggle cocaine through sea vessels in recent memory.

‘The consignment, which was sent to Nhava Sheva Port from South Africa, was the subject of intelligence inputs that were provided to the DRI’s Mumbai zonal unit. A huge number of bricks constructed of high-quality cocaine, each weighing about 1 kg, were concealed inside the boxes of green apples, which was discovered after the container was located and opened in the presence of DRI officials’ It was stated in a statement.

During the examination, 50 such bricks totaling 50.23 kg and worth Rs. 502 crore in black markets were found.

Vijin was detained by DRI agents in accordance with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.