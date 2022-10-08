Aston Martin launches DBX707 in India: Price and features

Mumbai: England based luxury sports cars and grand tourers manufacturer, Aston martin launched its new Sports utility Vehicle named DBX707 in India. The car has been launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 4.63 crore. The new SUV is the most expensive model in the brand’s line-up in India.

The SUV is powered by twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine. This is the most powerful engine of any production luxury SUV available globally. The engine produces 707 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 3.3 seconds. The engine is mated to a 9- speed gearbox. It has a top speed of 310 kmph.