Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for second day in a row

Mumbai: Gold price remained unchanged in the commodity market for the second day in a row. Gold is trading at Rs 38,280 per 8 gram. Price of yellow metal surged four days in a row in this week from Monday to Thursday. Gold price surged by Rs 1080 per 8 gram in these four days.

10 gram and 8 gram of 22 carat gold is priced at Rs 47,850 and Rs 38,280 respectively.10 gram and 8 gram of 24 carat gold can be bought for Rs 52,200 and Rs 41,760 respectively.