Father calls for execution of police officers responsible for the 2014 slaying of his sons in a phoney encounter

The father of the two young men who were slain in a fake encounter by Punjab police in Jamalpur in 2014 announced that he will seek the death punishment for the murderous police and the sarpanch who were responsible for the ruthless murder of his sons.

This comes a day after the three individuals in the case were found guilty by a Ludhiana court. Gurjit Singh Sam, constable Yadwinder Singh, and Gurjit Singh Sam, constable Yadwinder Singh have been identified as the three.

Times of India reported ‘The court set October 10 as the date to announce the severity of the punishment for the three men who were found guilty.’

Father of the two victims of the staged encounter, Satpal Singh, 59, of Bohapur, responded to the court’s decision by calling for the hung execution of the guilty parties. ‘The accused forced Satpal’s sons to the ground before executing them in cold blood’ said Satpal.

Jatinder Singh Goldy, the younger brother of Harinder Singh Lally, was killed on September 27, 2014, in a home in Jamalpur’s Ahluwalia Colony. Gurjit, constable Yadwinder, Punjab home guards Ajit Singh and Baldev Singh, SHO Machhiwara Manjinder Singh, and his reader Sukhbir Singh were all charged with murder as a result of this.