Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 2,440 crore in Indian markets

Oct 8, 2022, 08:36 pm IST

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) turned buyers in the Indian capital markets in the first week of October. The Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) has invested more than Rs. 2,440 crore in the  Indian equity market from October 3 to 7.

Meanwhile, the FPIs remained net sellers in the debt market. They pulled out Rs 2948 crore. Debt-VRR saw an inflow of Rs 459 crore and  hybrid instruments registered a marginal outflow of  Rs 89 crore. So far in October, FPIs have removed  Rs 138 crore in the overall Indian market (equity, debt, debt-VRR, and hybrids) as equities minimised the pace of outflows.

FPIs turned net sellers in the Indian markets in September. They withdrew around Rs 7624 crore in September.  August is the biggest buying month so far in 2022, with an inflow of  Rs 51,204 crore in the equities followed by July where Rs 4,989 crore was invested.

Year-to-date, FPIs have removed about  Rs 1,66,349 crore from equities alone. The overall Indian market saw an outflow of Rs 1,72,891 crore so far in the current year.

 

 

