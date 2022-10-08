German minister asks NATO to do more to resist Putin’s ‘delusions of grandeur’

NATO must do more to defend itself against Russia and President Vladimir Putin, according to German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, because we ‘don’t know how far Putin’s delusions of grandeur can go.’

‘One thing is certain: the current situation requires us to work together more,’ Lambrecht said during a visit to German troops stationed in Lithuania.

‘The violent Russian onslaught in Ukraine is becoming increasingly brutal and unscrupulous… Russia’s nuclear threat demonstrates that Russian rulers have no scruples.’