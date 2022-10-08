Germany rail traffic stalled due to ‘malicious, targeted’ sabotage!

On Saturday morning in northern Germany, two crucial rail network cables were deliberately cut, causing a nearly three-hour stoppage of all train operations. Authorities described the incident as a sabotage attempt without disclosing who was responsible.

Federal police are looking into the incident, according to interior minister Nancy Faeser, who also said there is no indication as to why it took place. The disruption affected rail services across the states of Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein as well as the city-states of Bremen and Hamburg, as well as international train travel to Denmark and the Netherlands.

When NATO and the EU emphasised the necessity of protecting critical infrastructure last month in response to what they described as acts of sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, it aroused alarms. Transport Minister Volker Wissing stated during a news conference that ‘it is evident that this was a targeted and malicious activity’.

There are several plausible possibilities, from targeted attacks to cable theft, which occurs frequently, claims a security expert. The Greens, the federal coalition partner of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and chaired by Omid Nouripour, issued a ‘decisive response’ warning to anyone harming the country’s critical infrastructure. He posted on Twitter, saying, ‘We won’t be intimidated’.