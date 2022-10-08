Gigabyte launches G5 series gaming laptops in India

Mumbai: Taiwanese computer company GIGABYTE launched the new G5 series gaming laptops in India. The new gaming laptops is priced at Rs 68,890 and can be purchased from Flipkart.

The device is powered by 11th Gen Intel i5 H series processor, 16GB DDR4 3200Mhz memory and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics card. The laptops come in three variants – the G5 KD equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, the G5 MD supported NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and the G5 GD equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for second day in a row

The new laptops come with a 15.6-inch thin bezel FHD 1920×1080 IPS-level Anti-glare Display LCD with a 144Hz Refresh Rate for better gaming experience.