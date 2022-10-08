In Mumbai, Mallikarjun Kharge declares, ‘Congress needs me.’

Veteran party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is vying alongside Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor for the president of the Congress, paid a visit to Mumbai on Friday as part of his multi-state campaign.

Kharge told the journalists, ‘I am not contesting the polls because I want the seat. I met with various Congress leaders during the visit. No one in Sonia Gandhi’s family will run for office, said our leader. The president will be chosen by all delegates.’

‘Therefore, all top leaders and workers must maintain the party’s unity, and I was necessary,’ he continued.

Kharge stated that, the BJP has been assassinating autonomous entities ever since it took office. ‘The BJP removed our MLAs and established themselves where the Congress was in control in six states. Only a few people have been cornering the wealth, therefore the rich are growing richer and the poor are getting poorer. Although the public sector has been deteriorating, we nevertheless want fresh investments and job growth.’

Kharge declared that if chosen as the party’s leader, he would put into practise the ‘Udaipur Declaration,’ a list of recommendations made at a summit in Rajasthan in May. In May, the Congress held a chintan shivar in Udaipur.