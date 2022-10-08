In Mumbai, Mallikarjun Kharge declares, ‘Congress needs me.’

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, stated on Friday that there were no plans to make Hindi the only official language of the country, endangering the existence of regional tongues like Kannada. Priyank Kharge, a senior member of the party and a former minister who also oversees the state media cell for the Congress, was describing to reporters Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and his interactions with teachers and officials of numerous educational institutions.

“Rahul Gandhi and I had a debate about what Kannada’s identity is. He continued by saying that everyone’s mother tongue is crucial. We value every language. According to the Constitution, everyone has a right “stated Priyank Kharge.

Rahul Gandhi made it clear that there was no desire to make Hindi the only official language, endangering the status of your language (Kannada), the man said.

Those who interacted with him, according to Mr. Kharge, acknowledged that they were unaffiliated with the Congress party and were instead taking part in the yatra to safeguard the Constitution, which he said needed to begin in the schools.

The majority of the interaction’s participants, according to Rajeev Gowda, chairman of the AICC Research Department, brought up issues with the education sector since the BJP administration took office and the implementation of NEP (National Education Policy).