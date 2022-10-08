In the Delhi liquor case, the ED found around Rs 1 cr undeclared cash during searches.

In what has become known as the Delhi ‘Liquorgate’ case or the Delhi liquor policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids across the nation and confiscated Rs 1 crore of unaccounted money. The raids were conducted on Friday by the ED.

An individual whose residence was connected to the recipient of the Delhi Excise Policy put in place by the AAP government had cash seized from it. The sources added that the ED conducted raids at about 35 different places across the nation.

This money was confiscated from the residence of a businessman from Delhi who, according to the ED, has been identified as a beneficiary of Delhi’s alcohol policy. The ED has been looking into the potential for money laundering in this case.

The businessman was detained by the ED because he was unable to explain the origin or source of the money, and he is currently being questioned at the Enforcement Directorate’s headquarters in order to learn more.

Many businesspeople benefited directly or indirectly from the new liquor police established by the Delhi government, and one of them, Smaeer Mahendru, has already been detained in connection with this. Due to the new excise police, Mahendru has been charged with embezzling almost Rs. 50 crores in just eight months. In Delhi, Mahendru sells and produces a number of well-known alcohol brands.