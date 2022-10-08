‘Light The Sky’ by Nora Fatehi becomes the New anthem for 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will begin in Qatar the following month. One of the biggest athletic events on the planet will feature competition between teams from 32 different nations.

In the sport’s history, this is the first time an Arab nation has hosted the competition. The official anthems, which are issued to advertise the event and typically feature voices and performances from local and worldwide artists, are something that fans of the game look forward to in addition to the actual matches.

In an occasion that the majority of the globe gathers to enjoy and witness, the official songs evoke a sense of community and camaraderie.

Three songs have been made available for the World Cup in Qatar in English, French, Arabic, and Spanish. These songs beautifully blend several cultures thanks to the collaboration of artists from various ethnic groups.

The Moroccan-Canadian actress Nora Faethi, who has acted in a number of Indian films in the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages, is featured in the music video for the newest song, ‘Light The Sky.’

Balqees, an Emirati-Yemeni singer, makes an appearance and sings the song. The song has no apparent connection to the competition, yet it makes for a fun party tune.