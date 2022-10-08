Mahindra launches XUV300 TurboSport in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in the country, Mahindra launched the new XUV300 TurboSport in India. The new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) is priced between Rs 10.35 lakh-12.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new XUV300 TurboSport will be available for test drives, bookings and deliveries starting from October 10 across the country.

The new SUV is powered by new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol mStallion TGDi petrol engine. The engine is capable of producing a peak max torque of 250 Nm and power of 130hp. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The SUV can accelerate from 0-60kph in just 5 seconds.

The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport comes in 5 colours – 3 new dual tone colors – Blazing Bronze with black roof top, Napoli Black with white roof top, Pearl White with black roof top, Blazing Bronze in monotone, monotone Pearl White and Napoli Black.

The new SUV features electric sunroof, projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps, 16-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto headlamps and wipers and leatherette upholstery. Safety features include 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensor, all-wheel disc brakes and ESP with hill start assist.