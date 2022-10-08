Mayor of New York City announces state of emergency in midst of migrant busing crisis.

On Friday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a state of emergency in response to the thousands of migrants bused to the city in recent months from the United States’ southern border amid a political standoff over border security.

Adams stated in a speech at City Hall that the city expects to spend $1 billion to manage the inflow of migrants. More than 17,000 people have landed in New York since April, with an average of five or six buses arriving each day since early September, and nine buses arriving on Thursday, according to Adams, a Democrat, straining the city’s homeless shelter system.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican running for re-election in the November midterm elections, has bused nearly 3,000 migrants to New York. Adams called Abbott’s failure to notify city officials while transferring refugees to the city a ‘fabricated catastrophe.’

Abbott’s actions are part of a high-profile drive by him and the Republican governors of Florida and Arizona to highlight record border crossings in the run-up to the November elections. They claim that Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden has failed to sufficiently safeguard the border.