Mother and sister of Gauri Lankesh march beside Rahul in the Bharat Jodo Yatra

The mother and sister of the murdered journalist Gauri Lankesh marched beside Rahul Gandhi on Friday at the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Indira Lankesh, Gauri’s mother, and Kavita Lankesh, Gauri’s sister, joined the foot march in Karnataka’s Bhuvanahalli hamlet of the Nagamangala taluk.

Rahul marched side by side with the pair before asking Indira to drive behind them to continue the march. Before continuing the march with filmmaker Kavita, who walked for almost three kilometres with Rahul, Rahul accompanied her back.

Rahul asked about the status of the Gauri Lankesh murder investigation during the march, said Kavita.

She claimed that he wanted to know why her assassins targeted her. In Karnataka, certain occurrences like the hijab controversy are fostering animosity amongst communities. Politics of division are pervasive, Kavita continued.

On September 5, 2017, the journalist-turned-activist Gauri Lankesh was murdered. A Special Investigation Team established to look into the slaying released a charge sheet naming the right-wing Hindu organisation Sanatan Sanstha. Gauri was well-known for her initiatives against caste prejudice and right-wing extremism.