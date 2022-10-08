New South Wales, Australia, has 64 warnings as it prepares for additional floods.

New South Wales, the most populous state in Australia, was braced for further heavy rain and potential flooding on Saturday as the number of weather warnings reached 64 and officials encouraged people to exercise extreme caution and avoid travel.

Sydney is anticipated to see rain, and local and inland rivers have both received flood warnings after rain since Wednesday, according to meteorological officials, elevated their levels in several areas of the state.

The premier of New South Wales, Dominic Perrottet, informed reporters that there was a ‘serious risk’ of flash flooding throughout the entire state.

‘As a result of the current scenario, which includes full dams and overflowing rivers, we advise everyone to continue to exercise caution.’

500 emergency services volunteers were placed on standby, along with helicopters from the Australian Defense Force and emergency services, as part of the preparations to combat the floods.