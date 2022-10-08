Nokia launches Nokia G11 Plus in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Nokia launched Nokia G11 Plus in India. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is listed for Rs. 12,499 on the Nokia India site. It comes in Charcoal Grey and Lake Blue colours.

The smartphone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Nokia G11 Plus is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC and runs on a bloatware-free Android 12 OS. It features a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel fixed-focus camera at the front.