Operation Focus 3: 67 fresh examples of tourist buses breaking safety regulations

Following the fatal accident at Vadakkencherry in the Palakkad district a few days earlier, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) started a crackdown on tourist buses. On Saturday, many inspections across Kerala revealed that the majority of contract carriages had violated safety regulations.

As part of Operation Focus 3, which was started by the department after the Vadakkencherry incident to take action against cars breaking the law, 67 cases were lodged across the State on Saturday.

Additionally, a punishment of Rs 87,000 was assessed in relation to the instances.

Among the violations found were unauthorised alterations, misuse of the speed governor, and the installation of a horn, light, and music system.

The collection drive was place in Idukki, Thamarassery, and Museum Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The most frequent infractions involved improperly installed horns and lights. Vehicles that are detected breaking the rules for the first time, according to MVD, will be fined and released.

The forthcoming days will also see further inspections as part of Operation Focus 3. The scrutiny of nighttime travel will also be increased.

In response to the Vadakkencherry disaster, the MVD has taken action against 134 contract carriages thus far.