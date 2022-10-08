Scientists have finally managed to reach the tallest tree ever found in the Amazon rainforest.

In the Amazon rainforest, the tallest tree ever discovered has finally been reached by scientists. Reaching the enormous tree, which is the size of a 25-story skyscraper, required three years of planning, five excursions, and a two-week trek through a deep rainforest.

Dinizia excelsa is the scientific name for the enormous tree, which is an Angelim Vermelho. The largest yet identified Amazonian tree is 88.5 metres (290 feet) tall and 9.9 metres (32 feet) in diameter, according to scientists. In the Iratapuru River Nature Reserve in northern Brazil, its top protrudes well above the foliage.

During their expedition from September 12 to 25, researchers travelled 250 kilometres by boat up dangerous rivers and another 20 kilometres on foot across a rugged rainforest landscape. One person on the 19-member expedition was bitten by what the team doctor believes was a poisonous spider.

The trip’s organiser, forest engineer Diego Armando Silva of Amapa Federal University, felt it was all worth it.

The group camped under the the tree and collected its leaves, soil and other samples to analyse how old the tree is, why the region has so many giant trees, and how much carbon they store. Silva believes the tree is at least 400 to 600 years old.