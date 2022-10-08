The ‘murderous’ Iranian regime will be denied entry to Canada; Report

Canada declared on Friday that it will not let entry into the nation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGCsenior )’s brass. The choice was made in response to the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, while in police custody, which sparked widespread protests in Iran. Over the years, the IRGC has been a contentious organisation, drawing criticism from the West for its involvement in international terrorist operations and espionage operations.

Canada is preparing to apply more focused sanctions due to the ‘treatment of women in Iran,’ according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his deputy Chrystia Freeland. The Ukrainian International Airlines plane that was shot down in January 2020 was another factor in the decision. Approximately 138 passengers on board had ties to Canada, according to government records. Freeland declared at a news conference that ‘the IRGC is a terrorist organisation’.

According to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, the government will define the organisation as a ‘terrorist organisation, ‘which will result in the banishment of almost 10,000 IRGC personnel. ‘ This is the most powerful tool we have to take after states and state institutions,’ Trudeau added.

Under the domestic criminal code, the organisation won’t be entirely blacklisted. Amina was arrested by the nation’s morality police for disobeying the hijab rule; however, she later died and had injuries to her head. Her passing sparked a huge uprising in Iran that has already resulted in a number of fatalities and drawn a lot of support from around the globe.