These are the common sex issues that men face

Several men have sexual problems. In fact sexual problems in men is very common. Here are five main sexual issues that men are facing.

Premature ejaculation: If you ejaculate soon amid sex then that is premature ejaculation. This is a very common issue among men. You could try practicing control, which takes time and if that fails, meet a sex therapist.

Erectile dysfunction: If erection is an issue with you then you are suffering from a dysfunction. This generally happens when there’s not enough blood flow to the penis that sustains an erection. The dysfunction can also happen when you are suffering from diabetes, hypertension, thyroid imbalances etc. It could also be due to psychological conditions like stress and depression.

Delayed ejaculation: This happens when you have issues while climaxing during sex. This often happens nerve damage or even a thyroid disease.

Low testosterone: The testosterone levels are at their peak at 18 and then they decline as we age. A simple blood test will let you know what’s the problem.

Peyronie’s disease: This disease happens when your penis has a curvature and that hurts you during erection. It is a rare disease. If such is the case, you will notice a bump or even a lump at the bottom or top of your penis. It can be cured by medication in most cases.