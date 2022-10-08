Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen reportedly on the verge of divorce.

Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen are rumoured to be on the verge of divorce after recently relocating apart.

According to several sources, the couple has experienced a difficult time in their relationship and is considering their choices regarding their marriage.

CNN recently reported that the two are battling with ‘marital troubles’ and that they have contacted divorce attorneys. The most recent development is that the fashion model is prepared to begin the next phase of her life and is unwilling to make amends.

A source close to Gisele has told People where the model currently stands and what she has been feeling since the news came out.

A person who spoke with the publication stated, ‘She is beyond their marriage, and while it’s still challenging for her, she feels that she needs to move on. She was sad about it for a very long time. She doesn’t think she can save her marriage.’

The source continued, ‘She is simply trying to figure out her life.’

Bündchen, who shares two kids with Brady, doesn’t feel that there will be any custody issues.