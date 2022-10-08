Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine has recaptured around 2500 km of land from Russian control

In the past month, the opposition forces have reclaimed almost 2500 square kilometres of territory, according to a statement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.

Zelensky stated in his daily statement that ‘this week alone, our soldiers liberated 776 square kilometres of terrain in the east of our country and 29 communities, including six in the Lugansk region.’

‘In total, 2,434 square kilometres of our land and 96 settlements have already been liberated since the beginning of this offensive operation,’ he added according to AFP.

After referendums that the western world deemed to be ‘shams,’ Russia has formally annexed the provinces of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

Therefore, the military’s successes in Kherson is a big declaration from Ukraine that it firmly rejects the annexation. Zelensky added on Friday that the Ukrainian military is expanding steadily in Donetsk after claiming victory in a number of significant confrontations.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund has approved $1.3 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine through its new food crisis assistance program, the organisation said on Friday.