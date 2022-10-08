‘World’s largest Queen portrait’ created over UK skies by pilot’; See pics

New Delhi: A pilot paid a heartfelt homage to the late queen, showing that it seems there is no end to the depths of love for the monarch who passed away last month. On October 6, with a flight route spanning more than 400 kilometres, pilot Amal Larhlid produced the largest portrait of Queen Elizabeth in history.

Flightradar24, a global provider of aircraft monitoring services, tweeted about the touching tribute and noted that Ms. Larhlid also planned to support Hospice UK, the country’s leading organisation for hospice and end-of-life care, by organising a fundraising event. A portrait 105 km tall and 63 km broad northwest of London was created during the two-hour flight’s 413 km journey.

Pilot @amal_larhlid wanted to pay tribute to the late Queen and raise money for @hospiceuk, so earlier today she completed the world’s largest portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. https://t.co/79BHv357dQ pic.twitter.com/CAl5Vfemr9 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 6, 2022

Ms. Larhlid revealed to Flightradar24 that, before going to the skies, she manually planned the route on charts as a backup and transformed a portrait of the Queen into a format recognised by the flight planning software ForeFlight. The afternoon of September 8, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at her residence in Balmoral, Scotland.

She surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria in 2015 to take the title of longest-serving British queen. She is now the second-longest-reigning monarch in history as of this year. As the UK said goodbye to its queen last month, thousands of people were spotted lining the streets. King Charles, her eldest child and heir, took over as the British monarch. According to reports, his coronation will happen in June of the following year.

