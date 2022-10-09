67 stations have been set up for the Kharge vs. Tharoor presidential election

Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge will compete on October 17 for the presidency of the grand old party after the deadline for withdrawal of candidates for the Congress presidential election expired on Saturday.

According to the central election authority (CEA) of the party, 67 booths have been set up throughout all states.

‘There will be a booth at AICC as well for top leaders, working committee members, and everyone whose identity card is from a different state but are staying in Delhi,’ said Madhusudan Mistry, chairman of the CEA. We would make arrangements here as well if they inform us in writing that they wish to cast their ballots in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi and other Bharat Jodo Yatra participants will have a camp booth built up for them.

‘Even though it has been ongoing since they submitted their nominations, the candidates can now officially start their campaigns. Technically, the Constitution requires that we give them a seven-day cooling-off period,’ Mistry stated.

Every state’s capital will hold the election on October 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A secret ballot will be used for the vote. On October 19, the results will be announced after all ballet boxes have been sent to the AICC headquarters.