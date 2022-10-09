Anna Sorokin, the subject of ‘Inventing Anna’ who pretended to be a German heiress of a big fortune, is out of jail

According to news sources, Anna Sorokin, the subject of Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix miniseries ‘Inventing Anna,’ who claimed to be a German heiress to a large fortune, has been released from prison. On Friday, the con artist of Russian descent was released from a New York prison.

Anna, age 31, was freed after posting a $10,000 bail. She cannot, however, go wherever she pleases. She will continue to be under house arrest and be required to wear an ankle monitor. She has also been forbidden from using social media, according to People magazine.

In April 2019, Anna Sorokin received a prison term for charges including grand larceny in the second degree and service theft.

On January 23, 1991, Anna was born in Russia (then the Soviet Union), and her family emigrated to Germany in 2007. Before relocating to New York in 2013, she spent time living in London and Paris.

There, she faked financial documents under the alias Anna Delvey to support her ludicrous claims that she was the inheritor of a trust fund worth millions of euros. She forged cheques and wire transfer confirmations among other documents in order to mislead people into giving her money and obtain large loans with no security, the cash she used to support her lavish way of life.

In 2017, when she was detained by the New York Police during a sting operation, her misdeeds finally caught up with her.