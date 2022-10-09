Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann Will Address Two Rallies In Gujarat Before Elections

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, and Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, will speak at two rallies together in Gujarat on Sunday, the second day of their tour to the BJP-ruled state where the Assembly elections are scheduled for December of this year.

The two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will speak to the people at gatherings in the Surat district of Kadodara and the tribal-dominated Valsad district of Dharampur.

AAP national convener Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Mann spoke at a public event on Saturday in Dahod and took part in a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Vadodara.

After seeing Rajendra Pal Gautam, an AAP minister in Delhi, in a viral video clip where hundreds pledged to reject Hindu deities and convert to Buddhism, BJP officials in Gujarat lashed out at the Kejriwal-led party on Saturday.

Several signs labelling Mr. Kejriwal as ‘anti-Hindu’ had also appeared in well-known Gujarati cities.

The BJP has ruled Gujarat for 27 years, and the AAP is attempting to establish itself as its primary rival.