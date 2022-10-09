Can veggies lose nutrients when they are cooked? Here’s the truth

Fresh vegetables are claimed to be inherently low in fat and high in vitamins and minerals, which is one of the only reasons why experts suggest eating more vegetables. In addition to this, adding vegetables in your diet on a regular basis can lower your chance of developing a number of chronic illnesses, including cancer, heart disease, and stroke.

When it comes to cooking, there have been claims that the nutrients in vegetables can be weakened. Vegetables are considered to lose some of their nutritional value depending on how they are prepared.

Examples of water-soluble vitamins that are susceptible to cooking are vitamins B and C. Heat can damage these vitamins, which have a propensity to seep out of vegetables when they are boiled.

However, when it comes to fat-soluble vitamins such as A, D, E and K, they work better during the cooking process. When it comes to minerals, heat can improve the ability of some to be digested, absorbed and metabolized.

The majority of vegetables are more nutritious while they are fresh since heating plants destroys their inherent vitamins, minerals, and enzymes.

Additionally, spices and oil might alter the food’s nutritional value. Even though raw vegetables are more nutrient- and fiber-rich, one should consume more raw than cooked vegetables despite the fact that cooked vegetables are more palatable.