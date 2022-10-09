China has moved one more step ahead of other countries by launching two satellites from the sea.

China has surpassed other nations by launching two satellites from the sea after executing over 40 orbital launches successfully. Two satellites were launched into Low Earth Orbit by China’s Long March-11 rocket from an offshore launchpad in the Yellow Sea (LEO).

It marked the first time a Long March-11 launch vehicle had been modified to be able to launch from a nearshore platform. A 500 kilogramme payload can be transported by the launch vehicle to both the sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) and the low-Earth orbit.

The four-stage rocket can launch from both on-land and offshore locations since it is adaptable. According to a report in China’s CGTN, experts have said that the nearshore launch is safer, as ocean conditions would be better and jettisoning of empty propellant tanks out to sea is safer.

On October 7, the rocket was successfully launched, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA). The CentiSpace-1 S5 and S6 satellites were to be launched as part of the project in order to increase the precision of signals sent into space by China’s Beidou navigation and positioning satellite system.

As Beijing works to refine the system, this was apparently China’s fourth maritime launch since the beginning of the year.