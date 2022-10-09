Country announces 500,000 free flight tickets for travellers

Hong Kong: Authorities in Hong Kong has decided to provide 500,000 free flight tickets to incoming travellers and Hong Kong residents. The Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) has taken this decision to boost tourism sector in the country. AAHK will give 500,000 plane tickets worth HK$2 billion ($254.8 million).

‘The Airport Authority will finalise the arrangement with airline companies. The free plane tickets are not all for inbound tourists. Some of them will be given to outbound travellers, while some will be distributed via travel agents,’ said AAHK.

Also Read: IBSF World Billiards Championship: Pankaj Advani wins gold medal

AAHK is buying tickets from Hong Kong based air line companies such as Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Express and Hong Kong Airlines. The airport authority will finalise the arrangement with airline companies.