Delhi to hold its first ‘slum festival’ as part of World Homeless Day!

On October 10, in honour of World Homeless Day, the Delhi government will host the first-ever slum festival, according to a statement from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). The DUSIB will host festivities and events during the festival week with the goal of ‘sensitising the public about homelessness,’ they stated.

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, will be the special guest at the ceremony on Monday at the complex of night shelters in Sarai Kale Khan. Throughout the DUSIB shelters and basti vikas kendras for a week, events like medical camps, yoga and meditation courses, a special push on cleanliness and tidiness, and tree planting will be held.

The DUSIB tweeted the schedule of events. These include a puppet show, a video screening about slums and homelessness, a skit show, games, dance performances, and live music. Kabir Gayan is a programme that honours the scholastic prowess and abilities of slum dwellers and homeless people. Aadhaar card and voter identification card issuance camps will also be present at the slum festival. These camps will be established in collaboration with the relevant departments. Additionally, throughout the event, supplies including clothing, blankets, medicines, and wholesome food will be handed to the residents of the slum.

The DUSIB stated in a statement that ‘World Homeless Day has been providing an opportunity for education about the issues of the homeless, identifying alternatives for policy-makers, and identifying measures which could be taken by individuals as well as at non-governmental levels in a collaborative manner for the improvement of the situation’.

On #WorldHomelessDay2022 i.e. 10th October, 2022 DUSIB begins week-long celebrations & Delhi's First Slum Festival towards sensitising about homelessness & recognising the contribution of homeless of Delhi.#DelhiHomelessWithDUSIB Details ? pic.twitter.com/zxCvBh6c8u — DUSIB (@dusibdelhi) October 8, 2022

'The event at Sarai Kale Khan will include a wall of fame for recognising academic accomplishments and talents of slum dwellers, puppet performances, skit shows, games, dances, live music, and screening of movies on slums and homelessness,' the statement continued.