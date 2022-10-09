Delhi to stay open 24/7

Approval by LG VK Saxena for more than 300 businesses, including hotels, restaurants, delivery services, and transportation facilities to operate around-the-clock will improve Delhi’s nightlife, informed the Lt Governor office officials on Sunday.

A proposal to exempt 314 applications, some of which had been outstanding since 2016, was approved by the Lt. Governor.

According to them, he has ordered that notice to this effect be sent out within seven days.

In approving the request, Mr. Saxena expressed his ‘extremely critical view’ of the labour department’s ‘inordinate delay, adhocism, randomness, and unwarranted discretion’ in handling the petitions submitted by the firms for these exemptions.

To encourage an atmosphere that is welcoming to investors and businesses in Delhi, the LG has mandated that such petitions be rejected within a set time frame.

The national capital’s 300+ eateries will be able to run continuously starting the next week, they added. These new updates will help in developing a new night culture in the national capital.