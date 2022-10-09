Despite rain, baby rescued from waste garbage in Delhi

On Saturday, a newborn baby girl with her umbilical cord still connected was saved from a dump in southwest Delhi. She was hypothermic, incredibly weak, and out in the rain.

A private hospital is currently caring for the baby. She is responding to treatment, and doctors are examining her to rule out any underlying or further medical issues.

Two passersby who were passing by Rajokri village spotted the baby and called the police. According to a senior police officer, police received information on a girl child who was found lying in the trash at Rajokri Bus Stand on Saturday around 8:12 am.

The girl was then handed over to the police and taken to Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, where she is under primary treatment and her health is stable. Further legal action is being taken as per the law, the DCP added.

The baby was born within the last 24 to 48 hours, and as a result of being exposed to cold air, her skin became blue, according to news agency PTI. She weighed barely two kilos, which is less than what a newborn typically weighs.