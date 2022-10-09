DMK President Stalin is re-elected, while Kanimozhi is given a new party position.

At the party’s general council meeting held in Chennai on Sunday, M K Stalin, a DMK mainstay and the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, was unanimously chosen to serve as party president. During the meeting of the newly established general council, which took place in Chennai, the DMK declared Stalin to have been elected without challenge to the top party position. T R Baalu and Duraimurugan, both veteran party members, won resounding support for the positions of general secretary and treasurer, respectively.

The election of party MP Kanimozhi as deputy general secretary of the party, together with cooperative minister I. Periyasamy, higher education minister K. Ponmudy, former union minister A. Raja, and MP Anthiyur Selvaraj, was a significant development at the general council.

On Saturday, the ruling DMK made fun of AIADMK leader K Palaniswami for saying that no significant projects had been started by the Tamil Nadu government and cited the implementation of a number of new welfare programmes, such as the breakfast programme for pupils attending government schools.

The ruling party organ ‘Murasoli’ mentioned the new programmes while dismissing Palaniswami’s refrain as ‘generic babble.’ Palaniswami had claimed that only projects started under the AIADMK rule were being inaugurated and that no significant projects had been started by the DMK administration.