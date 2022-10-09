Father of Sidhu Moose Wala criticises Punjab Police, asserts connection between officers, criminals

The deceased Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh, criticised the Punjab police on Sunday for their delay and an alleged connection between the police, mafia, and smugglers. His remarks follow the escape of one of the gangsters arrested in connection with the May 29 shooting death of Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab’s Mansa region.

Balkaur Singh, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father, was speaking to the population of Bathinda’s Mehraj village on Sunday. He expressed outrage and shock at how the Punjab Police were treating the gangsters they had caught. Gangster Deepak alias Tinu, who escaped from Mansa Police custody on October 2, was the individual he was referring to.

‘Stop giving VVIP treatment to these barbarians (gangsters). I don’t say the whole police force is bad, but it hurts the most when some of the officers click selfies with the gangsters by putting their hands on their shoulders. What adds insult to the injury is that those who have been arrested are being helped to escape,’ Balkaur Singh said.

The father of Moose Wala claimed there were ‘black sheep like Preetpal ( the CIA in charge of Mansa who helped Tinu escape) who were doing business with gangsters. They grab properties. Why has the government turned a blind eye towards this nexus? Now the smugglers have also joined them and those who ever raise advice are silenced,’ he added.

Without mentioning any individual people, the singer’s father also criticized the detained gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, saying that this goon wants to serve his time in jail in New Delhi despite committing crimes in Punjab.