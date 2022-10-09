Former governor Malik questioned by CBI over bribery allegations

Satya Pal Malik, a former governor of Meghalaya, was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday in connection with a case involving alleged irregularities in two projects in Jammu and Kashmir while he served as governor between 2018 and 2019.

Malik was interrogated after the end of his five-year term as governor of Meghalaya on October 4. ‘I was called by the probe agency and they took details of my observations regarding the case. No information related to further questioning was conveyed to me,’ Malik stated.

Malik was examined two days ago, and the CBI claims that he was questioned once more on Saturday in order to get further details. Based on Malik’s claim that he was given a bribe of 300 crore to clear two files while he was in office as J&K governor, the investigation agency filed two FIRs in April. Malik made allegations of bribery in relation to the choice of contractors for a government employee group health insurance programme.

He claimed that one of the documents involved a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the party that served as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideological forebear.

‘Two files had come for my consideration. One of the secretaries told me that if I approve these, I can get ?150 crore for each. I turned down the offer, saying that I had brought five kurta pyjamas to Kashmir and will just go back with them,’ at a function in Rajasthan on October 17, 2021, Malik had said