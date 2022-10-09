DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

IBSF World Billiards Championship: Pankaj Advani wins gold medal

Oct 9, 2022, 01:42 pm IST

Kuala Lumpur: In billiards, India’s Pankaj Advani has won gold medal at the 2022 IBSF World Billiards Championship in Kuala Lumpur. This is Pankaj Advani’s 25th world title. He defeated compatriot Sourav Kothari  by ‘4-0’ in the finals. This is Advani’s  title for the fifth time in a row.

Advani’s last world title came over 12 months ago in Qatar where he won the IBSF 6-Red Snooker World Cup.  He is  India’s winner of the most gold medals in world championships across all sports.

